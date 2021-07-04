Are you Looking into Programming? This is your path to a Successful Job! THIS TUESDAY Open House!

Are you Looking into Programming? This is your path to a Successful Job!





PCS/Agudath Israel Software and Web Development Open House Tuesday, July 6, 7:30





Train for the #2 best job by US News & World Report 2021, Software developer





Software & Web Development Course (10th Cohort).





THE PCS/AGUDATH ISRAEL ADVANTAGE





-8 placement coordinators to help you find a job





-Placement- decades of relationships with 100’s of firms





-Guaranteed Internships upon course completion





-Hands-on instruction, up-to-date curriculum, stellar instructors to help you succeed

-Lab/ tutors to help you master the material and create a portfolio





-Remote classes and remote tutoring- join from anywhere





-Optional Bachelor’s degree (Yeshiva and Seminary credits accepted)





-Separate classes for men and women





Not sure if this is the right career for you? Aptitude testing available.





Open House Tuesday, July 6, 7:30 PM





In-person open house at:

PCS/Professional Career Services

1771 Madison Avenue

Lakewood, NJ 08701





For: virtual open house:

For log in/ call in information email: [email protected]





For more information, call 732-905-9700 ext. 610