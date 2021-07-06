Boston Stabber’s Jewish Roommate In College Was Also Attacked By Him

Khaled Awad, who stabbed Rabbi Shlomo Noginski eight times last week, had a Jewish roommate in college who was forced to take out a restraining order against him after he attacked him, CBS Boston reported.

Aidan Anderson, who is Jewish, and Eric Valiente were Awad’s roommates at the University of Southern Florida, where he studied chemical engineering until very recently.

Aidan said that he and Awad were “friends” until Awad attacked him in their apartment one day. Following the incident, Aidan moved out and took out a restraining order against him.

“We were friends, to be honest with you,” Aidan told CBS Boston. “I’m Jewish. And he knew that from the time I moved in.”

However, according to Aidan and Eric, Awad’s anti-Semitism quickly became evident.

“He was very much anti-Semitic,” Eric said. “He would say like all types of Jewish jokes. I thought he was joking at first and then I started to see the seriousness in his comments.”

After Awad assaulted Aidan in the fall of 2020, the two roommates distanced themselves from him. They have no idea how Awad ended up in Boston.

“He disgusted me at that point,” Eric said. “I wanted nothing to do with the guy. At this point, I was a little scared of him. I was scared of what he was capable of because I realize he was a very dark person.”

Boston Police said that Awad doesn’t have a criminal record in Massachusetts but was charged with battery and theft in Florida and was sent to a mental health facility there.

