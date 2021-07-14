Police Arrest Arabs who Threw Rocks At The Tzefat Chief Rabbi Eliyahu

Following an intense police investigation, two young Arab boys were arrested under the suspicion of throwing rocks at the car carrying Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, the Chief Rabbi of Tzefat earlier this week.

The incident took place in East Jerusalem as Rabbi Eliyahu was visiting Ma’aleh HaZeitim.

Rabbi Eliyahu is one of the leading religious Zionist rabbis in the country. Police immediately began searching for the culprits, and on Tuesday evening they arrested two suspects, both 16-years of age who are residents of A-Tur which is deep into east Jerusalem. The two boys were brought to the police precinct in the city in order to be questioned.

Rabbi Eliyahu did not sustain any injuries during the incident, but his driver did sustaining a light injury to his hand.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)