WATCH: Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch: “Anyone Honest Knows Creating A True Nachal Charedi Is Extremely Difficult”

In a recent interview addressing the second round of the Keren Olam HaTorah campaign, Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka, Maran Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, shlit”a, offered sharp insight into two burning questions.

As Keren Olam HaTorah continues its ambitious global effort to raise urgently-needed funds—aiming to fill the $107 million void caused by draconian government funding cuts to yeshivos and kollelim across Eretz Yisroel—some have raised difficult hashkafic and political questions. Rav Moshe Hillel, a towering manhig of the generation and close confidant of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah, did not shy away.

When asked whether it would be possible to create a true “Nachal Charedi” unit in the IDF—one that adheres to halacha and maintains the ruchniyus standards required for a ben Torah—Rav Moshe Hillel was clear: “Anyone who is being honest knows that doing such a thing is very hard.” He explained that the very structure of the IDF is designed as a melting pot, where Jews from all backgrounds merge into one. To create something that preserves the identity and spiritual integrity of the Charedi tzibur within such a system is extremely difficult, he said.

The Rosh Yeshiva added that while there are indeed individuals trying to build such frameworks, they are far from achieving success. He related that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu once told him the goal was to ensure that “one who enters the army as a Charedi, should leave as a Charedi.” However, Rav Moshe Hillel noted that where things stand today, they’re not close to achieving that objective.

Another question posed was whether the very existence of Keren Olam HaTorah is, in fact, preventing political compromise—whether the availability of alternative funding dulls the sense of urgency among Charedi leadership to find a resolution with government forces pressing for mass draft of yeshiva bochurim.

Rav Moshe Hillel forcefully rejected the premise. “It’s totally, totally not true,” he said. He explained that the lack of funding is only half the crisis. The other half—the demand that bnei Torah be drafted—is an even bigger problem. And Keren Olam HaTorah doesn’t solve that.

He stressed that Charedi politicians in the Knesset are doing everything within their power to find a resolution to this dire situation, working tirelessly on behalf of lomdei Torah in Eretz Yisroel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)