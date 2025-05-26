WATCH: Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch: “Anyone Honest Knows Creating A True Nachal Charedi Is Extremely Difficult”

In a recent interview addressing the second round of the Keren Olam HaTorah campaign, Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka, Maran Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, shlit”a, offered sharp insight into two burning questions.
As Keren Olam HaTorah continues its ambitious global effort to raise urgently-needed funds—aiming to fill the $107 million void caused by draconian government funding cuts to yeshivos and kollelim across Eretz Yisroel—some have raised difficult hashkafic and political questions. Rav Moshe Hillel, a towering manhig of the generation and close confidant of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah, did not shy away.
When asked whether it would be possible to create a true “Nachal Charedi” unit in the IDF—one that adheres to halacha and maintains the ruchniyus standards required for a ben Torah—Rav Moshe Hillel was clear: “Anyone who is being honest knows that doing such a thing is very hard.” He explained that the very structure of the IDF is designed as a melting pot, where Jews from all backgrounds merge into one. To create something that preserves the identity and spiritual integrity of the Charedi tzibur within such a system is extremely difficult, he said.
The Rosh Yeshiva added that while there are indeed individuals trying to build such frameworks, they are far from achieving success. He related that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu once told him the goal was to ensure that “one who enters the army as a Charedi, should leave as a Charedi.” However, Rav Moshe Hillel noted that where things stand today, they’re not close to achieving that objective.
Another question posed was whether the very existence of Keren Olam HaTorah is, in fact, preventing political compromise—whether the availability of alternative funding dulls the sense of urgency among Charedi leadership to find a resolution with government forces pressing for mass draft of yeshiva bochurim.
Rav Moshe Hillel forcefully rejected the premise. “It’s totally, totally not true,” he said. He explained that the lack of funding is only half the crisis. The other half—the demand that bnei Torah be drafted—is an even bigger problem. And Keren Olam HaTorah doesn’t solve that.
He stressed that Charedi politicians in the Knesset are doing everything within their power to find a resolution to this dire situation, working tirelessly on behalf of lomdei Torah in Eretz Yisroel.
The idea that the army is a ‘melting pot’ without space for individual identity is totally outdated and no longer true.
The army has dozens of programs for all sorts of different populations: disabled, Hesder, mixed units, women, people with autism, Charedi, Arab, immigrant, older entry, etc. etc. etc. They even have programs for Charedim which doesn’t require them to wear a uniform or sing Hatikva!!!
All the groups retain their special provisions and identity, and are not absorbed into the rest of the army.
Had this government made up of tipshim stopped sending food and fuel to Gaza and cut internet and halted media outlets then yeshivash boys would not have to be drafted. Soldiers would not need to go into houses and fight close combat with Hamas terrorist. The gazan civilians would loot the Hamas for food. All Israel needed to do was flatten every standing building by plane fire. Now they have drawn out this war and created a whole generation pro Hamas among youth. Real tipshim.
Creating a true chareidi brigade is difficult for multiple reasons, including the IDF hashkofa and general staff. OTOH, the chareidi leadership must take responsibility for their share of the difficulty in refusing to participate with any attempt to create a program similar to what the hesder yeshivos did. It takes two to tango, and if you aren’t willing to be a dance partner don’t complain about what a lowsy dancer the other guy is.
I think the oldest concept Judaism has that if you put someone in the wrong atmosphere it’s not long before they slip from where they were. Even if somehow they might be respecting the religious standards, just being around people that prefer not to accommodate you is already an issue. And they have no belief in the concept of spiritually harmful atmospheres so they will still try to mix you in wherever they can and say but we let you pray and eat kosher why can’t you hang with the guys? Or don’t be like that blah blah blah until people start to slip and let their guard down when they’re not around their original environments