KNESSET TUMULT: Major Win For Chareidi Parties, Opposition As ‘Dayanim Law’ Falls

In a major and humiliating defeat for the coalition on Thursday morning, the “Dayanim Law,” intended to nix Chareidi influence over the appointment of Rabbinical judges, failed in its third reading in the Knesset due to the accidental vote of Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid).

The vote took place after an all-night debate at about 10:00 a.m. on Thursday morning. Perhaps it was the lack of sleep that caused Levy to accidentally vote against the bill, leading to a tie, 51 in favor and 51 against. Levy consulted with the Knesset’s legal adviser who said that his vote cannot be changed.

The failure of the vote, which caused the opposition to break out in clapping and shouts of joy, was a major victory for the Chareidi parties and the opposition in general.

The law was designed to alter the makeup of the Selection Committee for Rabbinical Judges in a way that would ensure the absence of Chareidi representatives on the committee. Its failure to pass is the latest in several embarrassing fiascos for the coalition, with the most major being the defeat of the Citizenship Law. In addition, the coalition had to pull two bills from the agenda when it became clear that they wouldn’t pass due to a lack of sufficient votes, including a bill to decriminalize small amounts of recreational marijuana, which the Islamist Ra’am refused to support.

“Whoever fails to understand why our filibusters are important received his answer today,” said Likud MK Shlomo Kari. “We’re wearing out this evil coalition and it will fail again and again until it falls, b’ezras Hashem. There are no compromises.”

“There’s joy in the destruction of reshaim,” Shas chairman Aryeh Deri said at a spontaneous meeting of the Chareidi MKs after the vote. “Our struggle paid off. We fought for our principles, for religious foundations, for the Batei Din, and Baruch Hashem we won. Whoever wants to understand the extent of our victory should listen to Kariv’s speech. [Kariv is a Reform Rabbi and a Labor MK who now serves as the head of an influential Knesset committee governing Batei Din, the Rabbanut, and other religious entities.]

“I always said that a government that was formed through fraud and that signs coalition agreements that have no share in Elokei Yisrael, has no siyata dishmaya,” said UTJ chairman Moshe Gafni.

