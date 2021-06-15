Reform MK In Position Of Influence Over Batei Din, Rabbanut

Reform Rabbi MK Gilad Kariv (Labor) hoped to be appointed as the new government’s Diaspora Minister and establish a Reform department in the ministry. A delegation of Reform rabbis even visited the Knesset two weeks ago to try to influence the decision to appoint Kariv, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

However, ultimately the position was given to Labor MK Nachman Shai.

Instead, Kariv was appointed as the head of the Knesset’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, an influential position that can potentially wreak great damage to the religious status quo in Israel as Kariv and other Labor, Meretz and Yisrael Beiteinu MKs have committed to advancing many anti-religious laws.

“It’s good that [the Diaspora Ministry] is in the hands of the Labor party,” Kariv wrote. “I’m sure that Nachman will successfully fulfill the position and rehabilitate the destruction of ties between Israel and liberal Jewish communities.”

UTJ MK Yaakov Asher, who served as the chairman of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee in the previous government, responded to the news of Kariv’s appointment as the head of the committee by stating: “The transfer of the sensitive legislative nerve center and the supervision of the courts and Batei Din to the hands of Gilad Kariv is moral bankruptcy. No one will be able to stop the danger the committee will pose to the status of the Rabbanut and the Batei Din.”

“Bennett, Sa’ar, Shaked, Elkin, and Auerbach – this disgrace will be recorded in your names!”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)