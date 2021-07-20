PM Bennett Warns Ben & Jerry’s Of ‘Serious Legal Repercussions’

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday spoke with the CEO of Unilever, Ben & Jerry’s parent company, and made it clear that he will take legal action against the company in the wake of the ice cream company’s announcement that it is boycotting Jewish communities in Yehudah and the Shomron.

Bennett made it clear to Unilever CEO Alan Jope that Israel views the boycott with the utmost severity and will take aggressive action against any boycott against their citizens.

“As far as the State of Israel is concerned, this move will have serious repercussions, both legal and otherwise, and Israel will act aggressively against any effort to boycott its citizens,” Bennett told Jope.

You picked the wrong side. pic.twitter.com/6NA9QNW4Ly — עמיחי שיקלי – Amichai Chikli (@AmichaiChikli) July 19, 2021

In the US, Israel’s Ambassador Gilad Erdan is urging US states with anti-BDS laws to take legal action against Ben & Jerry’s as its announcement violates anti-BDS laws in 35 states.

Erdan sent a letter to the 35 governors of US states that have laws against BDS, calling on them to take legal action against Ben & Jerry’s in accordance with their state laws.

“We’ll make it clear to Ben & Jerry’s that their despicable decision will have consequences,” Erdan wrote on Twitter.

פניתי הלילה במכתב ל-35 מושלים של מדינות בארה"ב בהן קיימת חקיקה נגד החרמת ישראל וקראתי להם להפעיל כנגד בן אנד ג׳ריס סנקציות בהתאם לחוק במדינותיהם.

אנחנו נבהיר לבן אנד ג׳ריס העולמית שלהחלטה הבזויה שלהם תהיינה השלכות. pic.twitter.com/r9OuONRaeS — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) July 20, 2021

