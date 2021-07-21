Yamina MK Admits Will Revoke Daycare Cuts For Dati Leumi Only

Despite Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s explicit promise that his government will not do anything to harm Chareidim, Yamina MK Nir Orbach admitted on Tuesday that he is engaged in efforts to have the cuts revoked for the Dati Leumi sector only.

“I belong to the Religious Zionist sector so I’m making efforts for them,” Orbach said in an interview with the Israeli media outlet Srugim. “I would have preferred if [the budget cuts] would have been carried out as part of an agreement instead of a sudden directive. But now that the cuts will be made, I’m happy to exclude as many people as possible. If it’s possible to exclude the Religious Zionist community, then we’ll do that.”

When asked why he would make efforts only for the Dati Leumi when he promised not to harm the Chareidim, he said: “I’m part of the sector. This is the public that sent me to the Knesset and I’m taking care of them.”

UTJ MK Yaakov Asher responded to the interview by stating: “When we were in the coalition, we never once thought about prioritizing Chareidi lomdei Torah over Religious Zionist lomdei Torah. It’s the same Torah, all those who learn it are precious and their children have the rights to the exact same benefits! My friend, Nir Auerbach, reconsider your discriminatory idea!”

Shas MK Uriel Busso said: “The state of Israel 2021!! A kippah-wearing MK is an official partner to the decrees of 5781 on tens of thousands of children – discriminating between child to child, between blood and blood. Shameful!”

In truth, Orbach is not in favor of the cuts in general and already expressed his opposition regarding them. However, his hands are tied and he’s apparently trying to do what he can by possibly excluding the Dati Leumi sector from the cuts by changing the criteria to exclude those who served in the IDF.

However, Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman has already said he will not make any exceptions to the daycare cuts. In addition, it is doubtful if such a discriminatory measure can be legally approved.

