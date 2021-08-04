Why Is A Neo-Nazi Receiving Medical Treatment In Israel?

Protests have been taking place for the past few days outside Assuta Hospital in Tel Aviv, where a senior Neo-Nazi is currently receiving medical treatment.

Artyom Moshansky, a senior member of the Nazi Corps, a pro-Nazi organization, was shot in his native Ukraine on June 30 and seriously injured. Unbelievably enough, he was flown to Israel, the country of the very Jews he rails against, for treatment. His neo-Nazi friends escorted his ambulance holding torches, according to a Ynet report that cited a Ukrainian source.

Moshansky’s private Cessna plane landed at Ben-Gurion Airport on July 10 and he was admitted to Assuta Hospital.

During the protest on Tuesday, Dr. Hadar Maron, one of the hospital’s directors, spoke to the protesters, telling them that the hospital is obligated to provide medical treatment for every patient who shows up. The organizer of the protest, Guy Sandel, told the media that in the course of the protest, the police told him that Moshansky has been transferred to another location.

Israel is a very popular medical tourism destination, especially from countries with poor medical services such as Ukraine.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)