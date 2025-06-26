Khamenei, Whose Fate Was Unclear, Delivers Live Video Message, Proclaims “Victory” Over Israel, US

Rumors have been swirling about the fate of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who went into hiding after the launch of Israel’s war against the Islamic Republic, with some reports speculating that he was badly injured or even killed.

The rumors were put to rest on Thursday when Khanemei delivered a live televised speech, his first public statement since the ceasefire was declared.

Unsurprisingly, Khamenei spouted lies and propaganda about Iran’s “victory” and even claimed that the Islamic Republic delivered a “harsh blow to America’s face” and “crushed the Zionist state.”

Khamenei also claimed that Trump exaggerated about the extent of the damage to Iran’s nuclear sites, saying that “the US hit them but didn’t achieve much,” and categorically rejected Trump’s demand for unconditional surrender.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)