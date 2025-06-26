NYC Mayor Adams: Jews Should Be Concerned Over Mamdani’s Democratic Primary Win

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is raising alarms following State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani’s victory in Tuesday’s Democratic mayoral primary, warning that the far-left candidate’s record and rhetoric should deeply concern the city’s Jewish residents.
In an interview with RUSA Radio, a Russian-language station, Adams accused Mamdani — a member of the Democratic Socialists of America and a vocal critic of Israel — of harboring views that cross into antisemitism.
“Mamdani has been unwilling to just address some of the basic issues — even just the acknowledgment of Israel,” Adams said. “His real unwillingness to talk about some of the behavior that has played out on our streets during protests was really disrespectful. In some cases, I think it is antisemitic rhetoric.”
Adams, who has long-standing ties to New York’s Orthodox and broader Jewish communities, added that Mamdani’s rise in the Democratic Party poses a broader threat to Jewish safety in the city.
“If the Jewish community cannot feel safe in the city where it’s the largest Jewish population outside of Israel, then when can they feel safe?” the mayor asked. “I think it’s problematic when you have a socialist who is displaying antisemitic views to be able to run and be elected in New York City.”
Mamdani, who represents a Queens district in the state Assembly, is now the presumptive Democratic nominee in the November mayoral election after former Governor Andrew Cuomo conceded the race on Tuesday. With the Democratic primary settled, Mamdani is expected to face Adams — who is mounting an independent bid — in the general election.
Mamdani’s candidacy has galvanized progressive voters but drawn fire from pro-Israel groups and moderate Democrats for his repeated criticism of Israel and his participation in anti-war demonstrations that have included inflammatory slogans.
Adams, a staunch supporter of Israel, has positioned himself as a bulwark against rising antisemitism and extremism on both sides of the political spectrum. He has made public safety and interfaith unity key pillars of his administration and campaign.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
2 Responses
More importantly is the reaction of the state and national Democratic party to having their flag bearer being someone who has called for pogroms against Jews (“globalize the Intifada” as in bring Oct. 7 to Brooklyn), not to mention many of his other policies that will undermine the economy and living conditions in New York City, and will risk triggering a national backlash against the Democrats. New York City has survived incompetent Democrats with quasi-socialist ideologies before, albeit with some lasting damage, but what the broader Democratic party does may prove more significant. If Adams attracts substantial state and national support, and he wins, he is just another Democrat. If he loses, or if he wins without substantial national and state Democrat support he is the potential start of a “third party” or a possible realignment between the two establish national parties.
Of course they should and apparently they had major concerns on Cuomo for his past actions. We gotta mobilize en masse to relect Asams.
No mention of sliwa?
Shame