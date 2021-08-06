Bennett Says There Are Still No Plans To Allow Tourists Into Israel

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Thursday that Israel still has no plan to let vaccinated tourists into Israel.

In response to a question from The Jerusalem Post during a Facebook briefing, Bennet said: “The plan will be dependent on the virus. If we go out and vaccinate and the virus is quelled, we can open up to tourists again — with the proper testing and other procedures, such as testing before takeoff and landing and isolation based on the location from which the tourist is traveling.”

“With the way the situation is now, we cannot take the chance and let mass amounts of tourists into Israel.”

Israel is grappling with its fourth wave of the coronavirus, spurred by the Delta variant. On Thursday 3,421 new coronavirus cases were confirmed, the third consecutive day that over 3,000 patients were diagnosed – a first since March.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)