Hezbollah Warns It Will Hit Again If Israel Continues Strikes

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah warned Israel on Motzei Shabbos that any further IDF strikes on Lebanon would be responded to “appropriately and proportionately.”

In a televised speech, Nasrallah said that Hezbollah isn’t seeking escalation with Israel and that it fired rockets in open areas in Israel in response to IDF strikes in open areas in southern Lebanon.

“Hezbollah maintained the existing rules of engagement and did not intend to create new rules of engagement,” Nasrallah said. “But if Israel continues to strike Lebanon, Hezbollah may fire rockets deeper into Israel in the Galil or part of the Lebanese Golan that Israel ‘has occupied.'”

Nasrallah also warned Israel against thinking that Hezbollah will be distracted by Lebanon’s state of economic and political crisis, stressing that the terror organization is ready for war.

“We don’t want war but we’re not afraid of it,” he said. “We’re ready for it and wait for it each day. And we’ll win it, with G-d’s help, since it’s His promise and that of His prophet.”

Nasrallah also boasted that Israel hasn’t hit any targets in Lebanon since the Second Lebanon War “because they are afraid. The enemy is more than ever worried about its existence because of happenings in Palestine and the escalation of the opposing axis.”

