WATCH: “The Whole World Should See:” The Video That Embarrassed Hezbollah

It seems as if the Druze residents of southern Lebanon have had enough of Hezbollah firing at Israel from their territory, endangering their lives when Israel strikes back.

In the wake of the firing of 19 rockets into Israel by Hezbollah on Friday, residents of the village of Chouya surrounded a Hezbollah multi-barrelled rocket launcher, which was mounted on a civilian truck, and began beating up the Hezbollah operatives. They detained the operatives until members of the Lebanese Army arrived, who arrested four Hezbollah members and confiscated the rocket launcher.

Videos of the incident circulated on social media showing the villagers, some in traditional Druze clothing, gathering around the launcher and shouting: “Film it, film it! The whole world should see Hezbollah firing from our homes in order that they’ll [Israel] attack us.”

The video greatly embarrassed Hezbollah, which quickly published a statement that the terror organization only fires from unpopulated areas and that the truck stopped in the village was only passing through on the way back from remote areas.

תושבי הכפר הדרוזי, שנעשה שימוש בישובם כדי לתקוף את ישראל ולהבריח דרכו את משאית הטילים, לא נשארו חייבים ותקפו את אנשי חיזבאללה.

מחסום הפחד נשבר, אנשי לבנון האמיתיים כבר לא מפחדים להרים קול זעקה נגד ארגון הטרור, שבגללו חייהם נמצאים בשפל. pic.twitter.com/zHDqqHF1uB — Jonathan Elkhoury- جوناثان الخوري (@Jonathan_Elk) August 6, 2021

“Film this, film this, so that the whole world sees how #Hezbollah is firing rockets from within our homes”

South Lebanon, now ⬇️pic.twitter.com/eadTjYVHST — Yiftah Curiel (@yiftahc) August 6, 2021

