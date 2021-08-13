HaGaon Motzafi: “COVID Is Out Of Control & Gov’t Members Escape To Morocco”

HaGaon HaRav Ben-Tzion Motzafi, a leading Sephardi Posek and Rosh Yeshivah in Eretz Yisrael, slammed the Bennett-Lapid’s government mismanagement of the coronavirus crisis.

One of HaRav Motzafi’s talmidim wrote to him on Wednesday, telling him that his grandfather was a bit worried about getting the third vaccine. “When I came to speak with him about it, I told him that Kavod HaRav was vaccinated [with the booster shot] and he’s fine and he immediately made an appointment for the shot.”

In his response, Rav Motzafi wrote: “The pandemic is completely out of control and the anti-religious government heads escaped to Morocco to celebrate and hide from the eyes of the public.”

The Rav is not the only one who believes that senior government officials are “hiding from the public.” As criticism of the government’s mismanagement of the coronavirus crisis grows, coalition officials are expressing fierce criticism of some of their colleagues who they claim are leaving Prime Minister Bennett alone to face the crisis.

They say that senior government officials are either completely silent, such as party leaders Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli, or have expressed opposition to imposing COVID regulations such as Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman and Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton.

“Bennett is left alone on the battlefront against the crisis,” senior coalition officials told Channel 12 News. “Everyone has disappeared. When did Michaeli last give an interview? Or Gideon Sa’ar? When did Lapid last initiate a discussion on COVID?”

The officials say that the politicians are deliberately trying to evade any responsibility on managing the crisis out of fear of future flak if things go wrong. They also are particularly perturbed by the behavior of Shasha-Biton, whose stance that vaccines are “controversial” has been slammed by her fellow coronavirus cabinet members.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)