Waiting In Line Like Everyone Else: Netanyahu & Family Seen In Airport On Way To US [PHOTOS]

Opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara and son Yair left on Sunday to the US for a family vacation in San Francisco.

After years of Netanyahu serving as prime minister and always receiving VIP service, photos of the family waiting at the airport like everyone else that circulated on social media seem quite jarring.

Brigadier General (res.) Avi Benayahu wrote in response to the photos: “These pictures are puzzling. Netanyahu is the opposition chairman, a symbol of government, and receives security protection in Israel and other places. Therefore, he can go directly to and from the business lounge when checking-in in Israel and abroad. The security checks and handling of passports and luggage are carried out by Unit 730 of the Shin Bet. Could it be that he just wants to be like everyone else?”

Since the US has been designated as an “orange” country, the Netanyahus will have to quarantine for a week after returning to Israel.

נתב"ג: רה"מ לשעבר נתניהו ומשפחתו בדרך לחופשה בפלורידה. pic.twitter.com/WBg5l5RoaQ — אריה ארליך A. Erlich (@AryeErlich) August 15, 2021

The summer recess in the Knesset began on Wednesday and the Knesset will only return to full activity four days after the Yamim Tovim.

However, the Knesset has remained partially active since Wednesday due to the coalition’s need to hold discussions in various Knesset committees regarding the stage budget and other urgent issues.

But beginning on Tuesday, August 17, the Knesset will be completely closed for two weeks. Renovation and maintenance work will be carried out during that time and all entry to the building will be banned.

בניגוד להמלצות משרד הבריאות: יו"ר האופוזיציה נתניהו נחת בסן פרנסיסקו בדרכו לחופשה@shemeshmicha pic.twitter.com/GzIuWo6qIi — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) August 15, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)