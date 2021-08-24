Heartbroken Parents Of Injured Officer Beg Am Yisrael For Tefillos

The parents of Barel Shmueli, an undercover Border Police officer who was shot in the head at point-blank range on Shabbos by an Arab terrorist through a hole in the border wall, are reeling.

Barel, who is an only child, is still in critical condition in Soroka Hospital. He was scheduled to be discharged from the army in only two months and was not even supposed to be at the border on Shabbos but was sent there in place of another soldier.

Barel’s mother, Nitza, said on Monday: “Yesterday he underwent eight hours of surgery. Eye surgery and head surgery. He only has one eye left. We’re davening for nissim. I request and beg from Am Yisrael to daven that our dear Barel get up again, that he returns to his family, to life.”

Barel’s name for tefillah is Barel Achiya Ben Nitza l’refuah sheleimah b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

Below, Barel’s friends from his unit of undercover Border Police officers in the south sing outside his room in the ICU:

לוחמי יחידת המסתערבים של מג"ב דרום בשירת תפילה ליד מיטתו של חברם ליחידה הלוחם בראל חדריה שמואלי שנפגע אנושות בפעילות בעזה.

בבית החולים ממשיכים להילחם על חייו ומשפחתו מבקשת להתפלל לרפואת בראל בן ניצה 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/zwJ5500FwP — almog boker (@bokeralmog) August 22, 2021

Below, famed Israeli singer Omer Adam asks the audience to daven for Barel and sing Shir Hamaalos with him:

מרגש! עומר אדם מבקש מהקהל הגדול בבריכת הסולטן להתפלל לשלומו של החייל בראל שמואלי ולשיר ביחד את שיר המעלות.

הרגע המיוחד הועבר בשידור חי אל משפחתו של החייל בבית החולים. pic.twitter.com/5dvnFkWWaW — ישראל כהן (@Israelcohen911) August 22, 2021

Likud MK Nir Barkat came to visit Barel’s parents while the Border Police officers were there and he joined them in a tefillah outside Barel’s room.

יחד עם כל עם ישראל אני מתפלל לרפואתו השלמה של לוחם משמר הגבול סמ״ר בראל שמואלי בן ניצה שנפצע אתמול אנושות בגבול רצועת עזה. אל נא רפא נא לו >> pic.twitter.com/T2Gt02b6jj — ניר ברקת (@NirBarkat) August 22, 2021

תתחילו את היום עם פרק תהלים לרפואתו. https://t.co/balzdPBPHn — שמחה רוטמן – Simcha Rothman (@rothmar) August 23, 2021

שוחחתי עם יוסי, אביו של הלוחם בראל חדריה שמואלי שנלחם על חייו. אמרתי לו שכל עם ישראל מתפלל להחלמתו של בראל. כולנו מבקשים לחזק ולחבק אותו ואת כל בני משפחתו בזמן הקשה הזה. — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) August 23, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)