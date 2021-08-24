Heartbroken Parents Of Injured Officer Beg Am Yisrael For Tefillos

Yossi Shmueli (L.), father of Barel, who is in critical condition.

The parents of Barel Shmueli, an undercover Border Police officer who was shot in the head at point-blank range on Shabbos by an Arab terrorist through a hole in the border wall, are reeling.

Barel, who is an only child, is still in critical condition in Soroka Hospital. He was scheduled to be discharged from the army in only two months and was not even supposed to be at the border on Shabbos but was sent there in place of another soldier.

Barel’s mother, Nitza, said on Monday: “Yesterday he underwent eight hours of surgery. Eye surgery and head surgery. He only has one eye left. We’re davening for nissim. I request and beg from Am Yisrael to daven that our dear Barel get up again, that he returns to his family, to life.”

Barel’s name for tefillah is Barel Achiya Ben Nitza l’refuah sheleimah b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

Below, Barel’s friends from his unit of undercover Border Police officers in the south sing outside his room in the ICU:

Below, famed Israeli singer Omer Adam asks the audience to daven for Barel and sing Shir Hamaalos with him:

Likud MK Nir Barkat came to visit Barel’s parents while the Border Police officers were there and he joined them in a tefillah outside Barel’s room.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)