Meron Effect: Kosel Mechitzos Tested For Stability

As the Yamim Tovim approach and thousands of visitors are expected at the Kosel, a special test was carried out to ensure the stability of the mechitzos at the site, Kikar H’Shabbat reported.

“The test was performed on the partitions themselves as well as on the panels from which the partitions are assembled when needed, to ensure that in cases of pressure or falls they can withstand the load in real-time,” one of the inspectors from Isotest Laboratories said.

The government has set the number of mispallelim allowed at the Kosel as 10,000, and the plaza area will be divided into capsules.

A conflict arose at the government’s cabinet meeting last week, with the Kosel Heritage Foundation requesting an allowance of 15,000 mispallelim and the Health Ministry demanding the number to be limited to 5,000, the official number of participants currently allowed at gatherings in open areas. A compromise was reached, with the number set at 10,000.

Beginning on Thursday, the Kosel plaza will be divided into capsules in accordance with Health Ministry regulations.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)