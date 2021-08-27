HaRav Yitzchak Dovid Grossman And Wife of Migdal Ha’Emek Test Positive For COVID

The Rov of Migdal Ha’Emek and a member of the Chief Rabbi’s Council of Israel, HaRav Yitzchak Dovid Grossman and his wife have both tested positive for COVID.

According to a reports, Both Rav Grossman and his wife received the first two Covid-19 vaccines and were supposed to go and receive their third booster dose of the vaccine in the coming days, but tested positive yesterday with the virus.

Yossi Roush, an assistant to Rabbi Grossman told the media that “Ever since the virus hit Israel, the Rabbi and his family have strictly complied with all of the health regulations set forth by the Health Ministry. In the end, the virus got to them as well. We are all praying that both the Rabbi and his wife will recover fully and quickly.”

They are both at home.

