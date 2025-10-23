MI K’AMCHA YISROEL: Incredible Acts Of Chesed Emerge Amid The Heartbreaking Tragedy Of Four Yeshiva Bochurim

Klal Yisroel was struck this week with an unimaginable tragedy on Sunday when four precious Yeshiva bochurim were tragically killed in a horrific car accident in New Jersey. Three of the bochurim were from Lakewood, and one from South Fallsburg. The pain and grief that swept through the Torah world was indescribable as they mourned the loss of Yaakov Kilberg z”l, 19, Aharon Nosson Lebovits z”l, 18, and Shlomo Abba Cohen z”l, 18 — all from Lakewood — and Chaim Simcha Grossman z”l, 18, of Fallsburg, New York.

In times like these, when words fail and hearts ache, Klal Yisroel does what it has always done — we come together. We daven. We say Tehillim. We learn Mishnayos. We share in the pain of acheinu bnei Yisroel. And even in the darkest moments, sparks of light — of chesed, of achdus, of greatness — emerge.

YWN has learned of two remarkable incidents that took place in the wake of this tragedy — acts of quiet, selfless kindness that have moved us, and we feel should be shared with our hundreds of thousands of readers.

Shortly after the devastating news broke, an anonymous individual contacted the Lakewood Chevra Kadisha and wired funds to cover all the levaya and kevura expenses for the four bochurim. Without seeking recognition, this tzadik performed an extraordinary chesed shel emes, stepping forward on his own to ensure that these precious neshamos were cared for with dignity, and to leave one less thing for these heartbroken families to think about.

Soon after the levaya, another anonymous benefactor reached out to Adirei HaTorah in BMG, asking to sponsor four yungerleit for an entire year l’zecher nishmas the four bochurim.

Then, on Thursday, a sign appeared in BMG announcing yet another anonymous donation — the full sponsorship of the entire BMG kollel for that day, also in their memory.

These powerful gestures remind us that even amid deep sorrow, chesed can lift and inspire. May these acts of kindness serve as a zechus for the neshamos of the four bochurim, and may their memory be a source of blessing for all of Klal Yisroel.

May we never again know such pain, and may Hashem comfort the families and the entire nation that mourns with them.

