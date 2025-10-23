Netanyahu: “Annexation Vote Was A Deliberate Political Provocation By The Opposition”

The Prime Minister’s Office published a sharply worded statement in English on Thursday regarding the vote in the Knesset to apply sovereignty over Yehudah and Shomron.

President Trump and Vice President Vance both harshly condemned the vote.

“The Knesset vote on annexation was a deliberate political provocation by the opposition to sow discord during Vice President JD Vance’s visit to Israel,” the statement said.

“The two bills were sponsored by opposition members of the Knesset.”

“The Likud party and the religious parties (the principal coalition members) did not vote for these bills, except for one disgruntled Likud member who was recently fired from the chairmanship of a Knesset committee. Without Likud support, these bills are unlikely to go anywhere.”

The disgruntled Likud member was Yuli Edelstein, who was removed from his position as the head of the prestigious Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee after he refused to cooperate with the Chareidi MKs on a Chareidi draft bill.

Following Edelstein’s vote for the annexation bill [which was boycotted by the Likud party], the party decided to strip him of his membership from the Foreign Affairs committee.

