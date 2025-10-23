Chareidi “Draft Dodger” Says Prison Conditions Are “A Danger To Ruchniyus”

A Chareidi avreich arrested for “draft dodging” spoke to Kol Chai on Thursday about his stint in military prison.

He said that the conditions in the prison pose a danger to ruchniyus.

“There were eight prisoners in one room, including Chareidim, secular, and Druze,” he said. “The conditions were very difficult, especially for someone who comes from the Olam HaTorah.”

“You’re in a room with the television on all day, and you can’t always turn it off. Even if you don’t watch it, you’re affected by it. It’s not an environment appropriate for Chareidim.”

He added that most of the officers serving in the prison are female. “You have to approach them for the most basic things, and it’s very uncomfortable.”

“My stay in prison wasn’t easy, emotionally or spiritually, but despite the hardships, I felt a sense of mission.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)