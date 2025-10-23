Chareidi “Draft Dodger” Says Prison Conditions Are “A Danger To Ruchniyus”

A Chareidi avreich arrested for “draft dodging” spoke to Kol Chai on Thursday about his stint in military prison.
He said that the conditions in the prison pose a danger to ruchniyus.
“There were eight prisoners in one room, including Chareidim, secular, and Druze,” he said. “The conditions were very difficult, especially for someone who comes from the Olam HaTorah.”
“You’re in a room with the television on all day, and you can’t always turn it off. Even if you don’t watch it, you’re affected by it. It’s not an environment appropriate for Chareidim.”
He added that most of the officers serving in the prison are female. “You have to approach them for the most basic things, and it’s very uncomfortable.”
“My stay in prison wasn’t easy, emotionally or spiritually, but despite the hardships, I felt a sense of mission.”
(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)
4 Responses
Poor boys, all they want to do is continue the world’s purpose and they literally forgo all the luxuries of life and live on a few pennies a month and this wicked government and these secular poison spewing Jews won’t leave them alone
The Zionist prison should mirror Yeshiva life.
Prisoners should be allowed to come and go as they please, with no verification of who is there and who is not (if at all), coffee rooms, 13 weeks vacation, unlimited time off for personal time, and being able to attend unlimited number of simchas for people you barely know.
I guess we are left with a dilemma then.
Go to an army where you are in a Chareidi unit, some of them serious bnei torah.
Or go to prison where you are with secular Israelis and goyim all day.
Every time something bad happens in America, people on this site disparage us for not making aliya. Well, the majority of true Irsael lovers in America are the chareidi. We’re the ones that send our kids to seminary and yeshiva after high school, go for yuntif and simchos, send our tzedaka to support hupat ha’ir and others. Excuse us for not wanting our future children and grandchildren subjected to this kind of persecution.