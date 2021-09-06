Tel Aviv University Suspends Lecturer For Rant Against Chareidi MKs

Tel Aviv University last week suspended one of its professors who made inciteful remarks against Chareidi MKs and others during a lecture, Channel 12 News reported.

In a video of the incident, Prof. Eliyahu Gershon is seen talking to his students about Chareidi Knesset members: “If you take PLL from electronics, it’s like taking money from the Chareidim. You’re essentially harming their god. It’s like MK Gafni. When he sees money, what does he do? He takes it, right? For his society.”

Gershon continued on his anti-Chareidi rant, even comparing MK Yaakov Litzman and his peers to animals. “You know, in our State of Israel, despite the abominable ‘Litzmanim’ and his chevrah…if you compare Litzman and his friends, they don’t even reach the level of an octopus.”

Gershon also had choice words for Likud MK Miri Regev. “And tell me, where does this animal Regev sit? You can’t get more stupid than Miri Regev.”

After the video went public, the university summoned Gershon for a disciplinary hearing and suspended him from teaching at the university.

“These are unfortunate statements by an outside lecturer,” the university stated. “These harsh statements are in complete contradiction to the position and values of Tel Aviv University. They have harmed the students and the general public and for that, we are very sorry.”

“The lecturer was summoned for questioning, during which he expressed a sincere and genuine apology for his remarks. At the end of the hearing, a decision was made to suspend him from his work at Tel Aviv University.”

Matan Peleg, the chairman of the Im Tirtzu organization, which exposed the video, said: “We’re happy that our exposure and public pressure bore fruit. Instead of cursing and denigrating Chareidim while he teaches, the lecturer should sit at home and re-educate himself. This is a message to every lecturer: We at Im Tirzu will continue to ensure that lecturers won’t take advantage of their platforms to spread incitement.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)