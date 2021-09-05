Israel Confirms Lowest Infection Rate In Over 2 Weeks

Health Ministry officials on Sunday morning confirmed Israel’s lowest infection rate in over two weeks, with the positivity rate at 5.76%, a steep decrease from 8.42% on Thursday.

There has also been a decline in serious coronavirus cases in recent days but the number slightly increased again over the weekend to 679.

Health officials believe that the numbers reflect a curb of Israel’s fourth COVID wave but are hesitant to express too much optimism in light of the opening of the school year last week and the upcoming Yamim Tovim.

Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash said on Sunday morning that it’s too soon to celebrate but he is expecting a further drop in infection rates in the coming days.

“I expect that the effect of the vaccines will outweigh the effect of the opening of the school year and we’ll see a decrease in the infection rate the coming days,” Ash said in an interview with Radio 103FM.

“However, we still have very high numbers, they peaked but that’s all,” Ash warned. “We’re a little better off and there’s hope but we still have to be cautious. We’re concerned about the epidemic, the high morbidity and the crowding in hospitals. We’re not conveying a message of ‘everything is fine.'”

Any good news is welcome as last week was one of the deadliest weeks in Israel since the pandemic began, with 157 coronavirus fatalities, including 32 on Wednesday alone.

Signs that Israel may be over the Delta peak A few days of drop in new severely ill patients, and first day of drop in weekly average of cases Need to wait as school just opened and holidays are ahead pic.twitter.com/vQYmKkxYwR — Eran Segal (@segal_eran) September 5, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)