TEHILLIM – In 2nd Ukraine Accident, Avreich Suffers Serious Head Injury

Following the tragic news on Motzei Rosh Hashanah of the Israeli father of 10 who lost his life in a car accident on the way from Uman to the airport in Kiev, a report on Thursday said that an Israeli avreich was critically injured in a car accident on the way from Uman to Lviv.

The 46-year–old avreich was evacuated to a local hospital with a serious head injury. He is sedated and ventilated and in need of great Rachamei Shamayim. He had spent Rosh Hashanah in Uman with three of his children, two of whom are already back in Israel.

The staff of the medical clinic in Uman and United Hatzalah of Ukraine are overseeing his medical care and are also preparing to fly him back to Israel if his condition allows it, b’ezras Hashem.

The public is asked to daven for Reb Chaim Shraga ben Rivka l’refuah sheleimah b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

