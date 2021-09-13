Video: 3 Yrs Since Murder Of Ari Fuld, Hy’d, Attempted Stabbing Attack In Gush Etzion

An Arab attempted to carry out a stabbing attack on IDF soldiers at a hitchhiking station at the Gush Etzion junction on Monday morning.

The terrorist attempted to stab a soldier with a screwdriver but the soldier fought him off and another soldier shot and neutralized the Arab.

The terrorist sustained a shot in his hand and was evacuated to Shaare Tzedek Medical Center for medical treatment.

תיעוד ניסיון הפיגוע בצומת גוש עציון. מקורות פלסטיניים: המחבל הוא מוחמד כמאל מחמוד בלו, בן 27 מבית פג'אר שבאזור בית לחםhttps://t.co/62EdxmXBhF@migansh5 @roysharon11 pic.twitter.com/YLHT8Ab1Uq — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 13, 2021

Eytan Fuld wrote on Twitter: “On the way to the azkara marking three years since the murder of Ari Fuld, hy’d, another cursed terrorist attempts to carry out an attack and murder another Jew at the Gush Etzion junction, the place where Ari fell.”

“Government of Israel, wake up!”

בדרך לאזכרה במלאת 3 שנים להרצחו של ארי פולד הי"ד . עוד מחבל ארור מנסה לבצע פיגוע ולרצוח עוד יהודי בצומת גוש עציון, במקום שבו ארי נפל. ממשלת ישראל תתעוררו! pic.twitter.com/sU3nBCAlIy — Eytan Fuld (@eytanfuld) September 13, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)