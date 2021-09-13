Video: 3 Yrs Since Murder Of Ari Fuld, Hy’d, Attempted Stabbing Attack In Gush Etzion

An Arab attempted to carry out a stabbing attack on IDF soldiers at a hitchhiking station at the Gush Etzion junction on Monday morning.

The terrorist attempted to stab a soldier with a screwdriver but the soldier fought him off and another soldier shot and neutralized the Arab.

The terrorist sustained a shot in his hand and was evacuated to Shaare Tzedek Medical Center for medical treatment.

Eytan Fuld wrote on Twitter: “On the way to the azkara marking three years since the murder of Ari Fuld, hy’d, another cursed terrorist attempts to carry out an attack and murder another Jew at the Gush Etzion junction, the place where Ari fell.”

“Government of Israel, wake up!”

