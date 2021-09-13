Osama Bin Laden’s Son: “I Would Have Asked My Father, Why?

The son of slain al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden told an Israeli media outlet that he’s ashamed of his father’s actions and he hopes to visit Israel one day.

Omar bin Laden, 40, the youngest son of Osama bin Laden, is an artist and lives in Normandy, France. In a recent interview with Yediot Achranot, Omar said that he feels shame and horror about his father’s actions.

“That day changed our lives forever and it was very difficult to continue living afterward,” Omar said. “During those years of loss and pain, I was forced to come to terms with the truth about my father.”

Omar added that if he could ask his father one question, “I would ask him ‘Why?'”

Today, more than anything, Omar wants to be an ambassador for peace. He said that his wife’s family is Jewish and from Israel and he plans to visit Israel in the future with the goal of arranging an exhibit of his paintings.

“All countries and races are the same to me,” he said. “I would be happy to visit Israel one day. My wife recently received an offer to deliver lectures on peace in Israeli universities. She received the offer only last week so we still don’t know when but we would like to visit one day.”

