WATCH: Thousands Attend Birchas Kohanim At The Kosel

Thousands of people attended Birchas Kohanim at the Kosel on Wednesday, the first day of Chol Hamoed in Israel.

The Israeli public is free to visit the Kosel on Sukkos without a Green Pass in accordance with the outline formulated by the coronavirus cabinet prior to Yom Tov. However, due to the large number of people who regularly attend Birkas Kohanim, the ceremony was divided over two days in order to prevent overcrowding.

Additionally, the Kosel plaza is divided into capsules in order to limit the number of people crowded in one area.

The first Birkas Kohanim was held on Wednesday, and the second will be held on Thursday, the second day of Chol Hamoed. Shacharis is at 8:30 a.m., the first Birchas Kohanim (of Shacharis) is at 9:15 a.m., Mussaf is at 10:00 a.m., and the second Birchas Kohanim (of Mussaf) is at 10:15 a.m.

Birkas Kohanim is led by the Chief Rabbanim of Israel, HaRav Yitzchak Yosef and HaRav Dovid Lau, and the Kosel Rav, HaRav Shmuel Rabinowitz.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)