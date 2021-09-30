WATCH: Thousands Of Mispallelim Daven At The Kosel On Hoshana Rabba

Thousands of Jews flocked to the Kosel on Sunday night and Monday morning for Hoshanah Rabba tefillos.

Thousands are also expected to daven at the Kosel on Simchas Torah, which in Israel, falls out on Monday night and Tuesday this year.

Over 100 Sifrei Torah will be used at the Kosel plaza during the Simchas Torah tefillos.

הושענא רבא בכותל המערבי pic.twitter.com/F0KkkrMcw5 — משה ויסברג (@moshe_nayes) September 27, 2021

Below, mispallelim daven at Kever Rochel.

הושענא רבא אצל מאמע רחל pic.twitter.com/rUvOExEIYx — משה ויסברג (@moshe_nayes) September 27, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)