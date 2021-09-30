WATCH: Thousands Of Mispallelim Daven At The Kosel On Hoshana Rabba

Hoshana Rabba at the Kosel (YouTube screenshot)

Thousands of Jews flocked to the Kosel on Sunday night and Monday morning for Hoshanah Rabba tefillos.

Thousands are also expected to daven at the Kosel on Simchas Torah, which in Israel, falls out on Monday night and Tuesday this year.

Over 100 Sifrei Torah will be used at the Kosel plaza during the Simchas Torah tefillos.

Below, mispallelim daven at Kever Rochel.

