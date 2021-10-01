Caught In The Middle: Bnos’ Newest Division

Until now, they’ve been the proverbial middle child, too old for Bnos groups, too young to be leaders. But that’s about to change.

Introducing Bnos’ new division for 6th, 7th, and 8th graders! We’re excited to be filling a clear need for middle school girls: structured, kosher, “with-it” activities out of a school setting.

Middle-schoolers have unique needs, so we’ve developed a unique program just for them. Every week includes a fun game, story, and activity. We’re planning events, a hotline, and mother-daughter activities.

At least once a month, there will be a breakout for a new middah with a cool acronym. Tishrei’s, for example, are BFF and NP. (Not sure what they mean? NP. Just ask your kids.)

Our motto is “where every girl shines.” Middle school can be a challenging time. We want this to be a positive, enriching, growing experience for each 6th-8th grader. Every girl should walk away with a sense of belonging and accomplishment.

Our new division is ready to go. We have booklets, a theme song, and lots and lots of acronyms, LOL. Only one thing is missing: A NAME! Yes, our exciting, amazing, incredible new program needs an equally exciting, amazing, incredible name.

We brainstormed some ideas and then had the best idea of all: Who better to name the division than the girls themselves? We’re running a naming contest from now through Thursday October 7. The lucky girl whose name we choose will win a fantastic prize.

Would you like to get involved? Here’s how you can help:

1) Do you know a middle-school girl? Let her know about our naming contest. She can email any naming suggestions to [email protected]

2) Would you like to volunteer? Email us at [email protected], and we’ll put you in touch with your local chapter.

“We want to stay in tune with Klal Yisroel’s needs,” says Mrs. Chana Baila Hass, National Director of Bnos. “This new division is here to fill a void for our girls.”