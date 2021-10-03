WATCH: First-Ever EgyptAir Flight Lands In Tel Aviv

EgyptAir’s first direct commercial flight from Cairo to Tel Aviv landed at Ben-Gurion Airport in Israel on Sunday morning and was greeted with celebratory water jets.

It was the first official Egyptair commercial flight that landed in Israel, over 40 years after Israel and Egypt signed a peace treaty.

Since the peace treaty, flights between Cairo and Israel have been operated through the subsidiary Air Sinai which Egypt established for the purpose of fulfilling the terms of the treaty which stipulated the operation of civilian aviation routes between the two countries. Air Sinai flew to Israel on unmarked planes without the Egyptian flag.

הגיע 🇪🇬🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/vVUMMUidcw — איתי בלומנטל Itay Blumental (@ItayBlumental) October 3, 2021

EgyptAir, Egypt’s national airline, will now be operating the Cairo-Tel Aviv route four times a week on marked aircraft.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi in Sharm el-Sheikh last month, the first public visit of an Israeli prime minister to Egypt in over ten years.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)