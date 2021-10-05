HaRav Shternbuch Warns: “Who Knows How Far Things Will Go If We Don’t Wake Up”

HaGaon HaRav Moshe Shternbuch spoke on Monday at a heartrending levaya of a member of the Rav’s shul, HaRav Nossen Disseldorf, z’tl, a Rosh Kollel who passed away at the age of 54 of a lung illness. The niftar was known as a great tzaddik who was marbitz Torah and involved in tzarchei tzibur, and specifically saved thousands of bochurim from entering the IDF, instead sending them to yeshivas through the organization Igud Bnei HaTorah HaSefardim.

HaRav Shternbuch was maspid the niftar, saying he was a karban tzibur, that the “tzaddik was taken due to the evil. Since terrible decrees were destined for Beis Yisrael, Hakadosh Baruch Hu took him as a karban tzibur in order to be mechapeir for Beis Yisrael and stop the midas hadin.”

“[Rav Disseldorf, z’tl] left behind yesomim and recently we hear about many shocking incidents of avreichim and talmidei chachamim being taken from us at a young age,” HaRav Shternbuch continued.

“It’s a kind of ‘bas kol” from Shamayim calling to us to awaken to teshuvah and to daven to Avinu She’Beshemayim. The Rambam already wrote (פ”א מהלכות תעניות ה”ג) that if we don’t call out to Hakadosh Baruch Hu at a time of tzarah and instead we say that what happened to us is simply the way of the world, coincidental, more tzaros will come.”

Rav Shternbuch also spoke about what he heard from the Brisker Rav, who told him that “‘before World War II, when a Jew died an unnatural death in Poland (killed by goyim or died of an illness at a young age), everyone would cry out in tefillah.'” If so, now that due to our many sins, so many young people passed away, we must surely cry out in tefillah, and if we’re silent, we’re placing ourselves and our children at risk.”

“Oiy, who knows until where things will go if we don’t wake up with tefillos from the depths of our hearts to stop Hashem’s wrath,” HaRav Shternbuch concluded.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)