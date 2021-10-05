Arabs Who Assaulted Rosh Yeshivah In Yafo Receive Light Punishment, No Jail Time

The Arabs who violently assaulted two Jews in Yafo almost six months ago were sentenced on Sunday to a light sentence of community service despite the fact that the assault was nationalistic in nature and one of the Jews had to be hospitalized following the attack.

The prosecution reached a plea bargain with the two Arabs, who in exchange for a guilty plea received minimal punishments, with one receiving five months of community service and the second receiving nine months.

In addition, the Arabs were convicted only for assault and not for a nationalistic or racist attack, despite the fact that their motive for attacking the Jews was well-known as there is an ongoing dispute over property in the city, with Arabs opposed to Jews buying property in Arab areas. The Rosh Yeshivah who was assaulted was on the way to purchase a property for his yeshivah together with the yeshivah’s administrator. Although the property in question was owned by a Jew, an Arab was living in the apartment and a witness said that the Arabs attacked the men in order to prevent the property from being used by Jews.

In April, the Arabs violently assaulted HaRav Eliyahu Mali, Rosh Yeshivah of Shiras Moshe in Yafo and a well-known personality in the city, and Moshe Shandovitch, the yeshivah’s administrator, who was accompanying Rav Mali.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)