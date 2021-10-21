Let There Be Light! New Bnos Program Debuts

Have you heard the news? Bnos’ exciting new middle school girls’ program is starting .

Middle-schoolers are too old for Bnos Shabbos groups, and for years we had no way to include them in Bnos. Then came Bnos One on One, where we paired middle school Little Sisters for individual activities with high school Big Sisters. Building on that success, we wanted to give 6th, 7th, and 8t graders their own group activities, too.

We spent the summer planning events, activities, a curriculum, a theme, and middos lessons with cool acronyms. We worked on a song and set up an exclusive hotline. Then, in Elul, we turned to our girls to fill in the missing piece: a name.

Now, the results of the naming contest are in. Introducing Bnos Tween Light!

Why Tween Light? We’re shining a spotlight on our amazing middle-schoolers, giving each girl a chance to shine. The girls will see Bnos in a whole new light as they light up their Shabbos and their entire week.

We have an amazing opening event planned and much more in the works. Middle-schoolers, this is your chance to be in the limelight. To find your closest Bnos Tween Light branch, email [email protected]

Would you like to be a light in our girls’ lives? Start a new Bnos Tween Light branch. Email us at [email protected] to find out how.

See the light with Bnos Tween Light!