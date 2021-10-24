Hagaon HaRav Dov Landau Delivers Shiur At Yeshiva Heichal Hatorah In Monsey [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

As YWN has reported, Hagaon HaRav Dov Landau, Rosh Yeshiva of Slabodka, arrived on Sunday morning in NY on his first visit to the Unites States.

The Rosh Yeshiva was taken off the plane by Rabbi Yanky Meyer from Misaskim who then drove him to Monsey.

The Rosh Yeshiva is staying at the home of philanthropist Reb Shimon Glick in Monsey, and will be visiting Yeshivas in Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Lakewood and Far Rockaway this week.

On Sunday the Rosh Yeshiva visited Yeshiva Heichal Hatorah, led by its Rosh Yeshiva, Hagaon HaRav Mottel Dick Shlita.

The Rosh Yeshiva delivered a Shiur to the Bochrim on Mesacha Yevamos.