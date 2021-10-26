Report: Yamina MK Seeking To Join Yesh Atid Before Next Elections

Although Prime Minister Naftali Bennett successfully landed the position of the Israeli premier, he did so at a great political price, with polls showing he has no political future after the current government’s term is over.

The majority of Israelis who voted for Bennett are furious at his betrayal of their votes by his partnership with left-wing parties and his violation of his campaign promises. His traditional right-wing voter base won’t be voting for Yamina in the future and according to an Army Radio report on Sunday, at least one Yamina MK is already planning for the future of her political career “the day after.”

According to the report, Yamina MK Idit Silman, who serves as the coalition’s chairman and heads the Knesset’s Health Committee, is considering joining Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party prior to the next elections.

The Srugim website quoted a source as saying that “Silman apparently understands that her chances of entering the next Knesset with Yamina are zero.”

Silman’s office responded to an inquiry by stating that “there is no point in responding to unnecessary speculation.” However, she did not deny the report.

Likud MK Eli Cohen said: “How weak is Bennett? His party member doesn’t even bother denying that she’s seeking another ‘home.’ He’s not a prime minister, he’s barely a party leader.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)