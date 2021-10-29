NYC Mayoral Candidate Curtis Sliwa Struck by Cab in Manhattan

NYC mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa was struck and injured by a cab Friday as he was rushing to attend a live radio show, the Republican candidate’s sister said.

Despite being struck, Sliwa managed to make it to the radio station in time and completed the hour-long segment devoted to his plans for the city. Sliwa, 67, was then transported to Lenox Hill Hospital for treatment of a fractured left arm for which he will be outfitted with a sling, left knee swelling, and a number of bruises.

Sliwa has said that the accident, which occurred as he was rushing to beat a light, was his fault.

A Sliwa campaign spokesman said that they would be postponing the remainder of the candidate’s afternoon schedule out of an abundance of caution.

The accident comes just four days from when Sliwa will go head-to-head against former NYC Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams in the New York City mayoral contest to replace Bill de Blasio.

A recent poll from WPIX/Emerson found that Adams is enjoying a healthy, 36-point advantage over Sliwa, 61% to 25%.

In a statement released on Twitter, Eric Adams wrote, “I’ve just been informed that Mr. Sliwa was struck by a yellow cab while out campaigning today, and is being treated at Lenox Hill Hospital. I’d like to wish him a speedy recovery, and I hope to see him back out on the trail this weekend.”

In a humorous tweet from the hospital, Sliwa wrote, “Don’t worry, everyone. The taxi is okay.”