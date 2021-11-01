BREAKING NEWS: Berland & Wife Detained For Alleged Involvement In MURDER Cases; Cult Followers Get Violent During Arrest [VIDEOS]

Israel Police on Monday detained imprisoned Rabbi Eliezer Berland for questioning regarding his alleged involvement in the murders of Nissim Shitrit and Avi Edri over 30 years ago.

The murders are suspected to have been perpetrated by members of Berland’s Shuva Banim movement and police suspect that he may have played a role in ordering the murders.

Berland returned to prison just last week to serve a five-month sentence for fraud, exploitation, attempted intimidation, tax offenses, and money laundering.

Later on Monday, police arrested his wife, Tehilla Berland, as a suspect in the case.

Violent confrontations broke out outside the Berland apartment in the Choma HaShilishit neighborhood in Jerusalem between police and Shuvu Banim followers as the arrest was carried out.

A large number of Shuvu Banim followers continued protesting Berland’s arrest outside the Russian Compound near the Jerusalem Magistrate’s court.

Israel Police prepared a large number of forces to maintain public order in the area.

On Sunday, police arrested two additional suspects, residents of Jerusalem in their 60s and 70s, for alleged involvement in the cases. Five other suspects are currently in detention.

As YWN reported, a significant development in the murder cases occurred on Thursday when one of the suspects signed a state witness agreement. At least two of the suspects detained by police are cooperating with the police and have volunteered details about the cases to investigators.

