APPALLING REPORT: Chareidi Soldiers Were Abused By Commanders During Training

An internal IDF document shows that Chareidi IDF soldiers from the Netzach Yehuda battalion were subject to multiple incidents of abuse from their direct commanders, Channel 12 News revealed in a report on Monday.

In a report documented during a surprise visit to a base in the Jordan Valley, soldiers gave harrowing testimonies about abusive behavior on the part of their commanders. One soldier related that due to the cold at night, he urinated in his bed. The commander laughed at him and refused to allow him to change, forcing him to spend all day with soiled clothing.

Another soldier said that he was struggling to run during training when the commander forcefully kicked him in his ribs without any provocation.

“The sergeant described himself as a ‘psychopath’ during training and told us: ‘I’m going to break you,'” one soldier said. “He refused to allow us to wear rain jackets when it rained during a trip and the next day we were all sick.”

Soldiers also spoke about the humiliating treatment they received when working in the kitchen, with one soldier saying that he was called an ‘animal’ during his kitchen shift.

Some soldiers said they were refused medical treatment and other basic needs and others said they weren’t allowed time for davening and other religious requirements.

The report added that some of the incriminating testimonies weren’t passed on to senior commanders – the Brigade Commander, the head of the Manpower Directorate and Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, who made it his priority to establish a unit to handle cases of abuse in the army.

The IDF spokesperson responded to an inquiry by Channel 12 by stating: “After receiving the results of the review, an in-depth investigation was carried out, headed by the base commander, which revealed that two commanders had failed in their duties. The base commander made a decision to dismiss one commander and reprimanded another.”

The internal report mentioned the fact that the testimonies are “especially troublesome” due to the extensive efforts the IDF engages in to recruit Chareidim to army service.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)