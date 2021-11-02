Building Futures. Growing Worlds. 2020 One Vision – Join Us Today!

No question, can’t get around it: the demand for nationally-acclaimed Jewish education in Cleveland is intense. Our community has welcomed explosive growth over the last few years. The need for authentic Jewish education naturally follows the expansion of the community.

Several years ago, we launched our 2020 VISION to build the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland campus of the future and facilitate the expansion of our great institution.

Now, to complete the 2020 VISION project, we are launching our 2020 ONE VISION campaign: on November 2nd, we are kicking off our double-match campaign to raise $1 million in 36 hours!

Every dollar given will be doubled for 36 hours only! Join us as we invest in the education of the next generation and build the future of Klal Yisrael.

Let’s finish the job so we can fill the halls with the study of Torah and welcome three new sifrei Torah to our school!

Join Our VISION at www.charidy.com/HAC.