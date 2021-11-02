DRAMA: Berland Faints In Courtroom, Judge Says He ‘Implicated Himself,’ Extends Detention

The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court extended the detention of Rabbi Eliezer Berland by nine days for alleged involvement in two murder cases, one in 1986 and the other in 1990.

The judge stated in his decision that Berland “implicated himself in the alleged charges and provided a detailed version of the events.”

There was a bit of drama when the case started when Berland, 83, fainted after entering the courtroom. Berland, who was already imprisoned for prior criminal charges was detained by police on Monday for questioning regarding the murder cases.

Rabbi Berland’s wife, Tehilla Berland, who was also detained on Monday, was released to her home on Monday evening after being questioned for several hours. On Tuesday, the police arrested another suspect in the murder cases.

A large number of police forces and the court’s security guards were deployed around the court prior to the hearing to maintain public order. However, the protest remained peaceful on Tuesday. The video below shows dozens of Shuvu Banim followers reciting Shema Yisrael outside the courtroom during the course of the hearing.

מחוץ לבית המשפט בירושלים: עשרות מאנשי שובו בנים בקריאת שמע ישראל בזמן הדיון בעניינו של הרב ברלנד pic.twitter.com/vvCHdNhJwl — אבי גדלוביץ' (@avigad27) November 2, 2021

Below is a video of Shuvu Banim followers in what appears to be a peaceful protest on Monday afternoon at the Russian Compound:

מתקיימת כעת עצרת הזדהות של קהילת שובו בנים מחוץ למגרש הרוסים. חברי הקהילה צעקו את שמו של אחד העצורים הראשונים ששמו אסור בפרסום וקוראים קריאות כי הוא הרוצח. "רצחת בשם הרב"@ynetalerts pic.twitter.com/p7bcohsGdX — גלעד כהן | Gilad Cohen (@GiladCohenJR) November 1, 2021

גם בשעה זו, עשרות חסידים מחסידות ״שובו בנים״ מפגינים מחוץ למשרדי הימ״ר בירושלים. כוחות משטרה גדולים ופרשים במקום pic.twitter.com/DZyHr15O2q — לירן תמרי | Liran Tamari (@liran__tamari) November 1, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)