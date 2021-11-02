Vote No and Stop The Corrupt New York Politicians

This Election Day we MUST Vote NO to proposals 1, 3, and 4.

Proposal #1

Amending the Apportionment and Redistricting Process

This will give constitutional protection to illegal immigrants to be counted as legal residents

Proposals #3&4

Eliminating Ten-Day-Advance Voter Registration Requirements

Authorizing No-Excuse Absentee Ballot Voting

This Proposes RISKY election changes that will give access to same-day voter registration and looser absentee voting that can result in FRAUD!

Do not take it anymore!

VOTE NO to 1,3 and 4 and Vote NO to scamming the system!

PAID FOR BY NEW YORK STATE CONSERVATIVE PARTY