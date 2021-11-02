CDC Panel Endorses Pfizer’s Covid-19 Vaccine For Children Ages 5 To 11

An independent expert advisory committee for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has unanimously recommended a two-dose regimen of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

The panel’s recommendation is nearly the last step necessary to make the Pfizer vaccine available to millions of American children. The final step necessary for that to happen is CDC Director Rochelle Walensky giving her stamp of approval to the recommendation.

Clinical trials found that the Pfizer vaccine is 91% effective at preventing infection among children in the 5 to 11 age group.

While children are at far less risk of developing severe symptoms from a Covid-19 infection, many Democrats and other pro-vaccine activists are urging parents to give their kids the shots.

However, a number of recent polls found that barely a third of American parents are willing to get their young children vaccinated at this time, and many have said they will never give their children the vaccine.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has already mandated that all K-12 schoolchildren must receive a Covid-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them, and the governors of other states are likely to follow in his footsteps.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)