Talmidim of Yeshiva Slabodka Look Forward to Long-Awaited Visit of the Rosh Hayeshiva, Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch Shlit”a

One of the annual highlights of the year for alumni and supporters of Yeshivas Slabodka, and for the Olam Hatorah at large, is the annual US visit of the Rosh Hayeshiva, Hagaon Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch shlit”a. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, two full years have passed since the Rosh Hayeshiva last made the trip to the United States.

Understandably, the news of the Rosh Yeshiva upcoming, brief visit is generating a strong sense of excitement and anticipation amongst talmidim and supporters. This past week, the elder Slabodka Rosh Hayeshiva, Hagaon Rav Dov Landau shlit”a, made a first-time, historic journey to America, traveling to many communities on a chizuk mission and raising awareness for the desperate situation of the massive network of Kollelim in Eretz Yisroel.

At a special kinnus for Slabodka talmidim at the Renaissance in Brooklyn, Rav Landau shared the news of Rav Moshe Hillel’s upcoming visit. Fondly referring to his American- born-and-raised cousin and devoted shutaf in the Yeshiva, as “Der Rosh Hayeshiva”, he urged all talmidei Slabodka and supporters of the Yeshiva to do whatever they can to maximize the success of Rav Moshe Hillel’s shortened visit which comes with tremendous mesirus nefesh. He underscored that, in addition to saying the main shiur in the Yeshiva, Harav Moshe Hillel shlit”a shoulders the entire “oyl” of the ruchniyus and gashmiyus of the Yeshiva.

In an effort to minimize the exposure and the bittul Torah of the venerated Rosh Hayeshiva, organizers of Rav Moshe Hillel’s trip arranged for a unique one-day Yom B’Chatzeirecha Yarchei Kallah program, where talmidim will have the opportunity to relive the experience of the familiar uplifting Koslei Bais Hamedrash of Yeshivas Slabodka right here in New Jersey.

The Yarchei Kallah will provide an opportunity for talmidim to reconnect with the magidei, shiur, chaveirim and most importantly to have a one-on-one personal meeting with the Rosh Hayeshiva, Harav Moshe Hillel shlit”a. The Rosh Hayeshiva will also be spending Shabbos in Lakewood.

Additionally, a special Sefer Torah initiative has been launched by talmidim in tribute to the Rosh Hayeshiva, commemorating the 75th year Milestone Anniversary of this illustrious mivtzar haTorah.

Klal Yisroel looks forward to once again greeting this venerated Godol b’Yisroel, one of the foremost ziknei Roshei Hayeshiva of our generation. May his visit bring bracha and chizuk to the Olam Hatorah and to all of Yahadus America.