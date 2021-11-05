LEARNING ALL THE WRONG LESSONS: AOC Says Dems Lost Because They Were Too Moderate

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is blaming Democrats’ crushing losses in Tuesday’s election to the party and its candidates being too moderate and not inviting her to help campaign for certain candidates.

AOC claimed that Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe lost to Republican Glenn Youngkin because he ran a “100% super moderated campaign” that just was not enough to energize the Democratic base.

“Plus, on the election front. I actually think we have good news as well,” AOC said in an Instagram story on Wednesday evening. “I know that Virginia was a huge bummer. And honestly, if anything, I think that the results show the limits of trying to a fully 100% super moderated campaign that does not excite, speak to, or energize a progressive base. And frankly, we weren’t even really invited to contribute on that race.”

Youngkin’s win is being seen as referendum on the job performance of President Joe Biden and Democrats nationwide, as well as the liberal ideologies that have become rampant in the Democratic Party.

“I think the American people are saying don’t do that – don’t double down on taxation and spending. The American people have had enough of all of this excess, and I think they sent a message yesterday: stop,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said. “That’s the message that should be taken by the Democrats our of yesterday’s election.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)