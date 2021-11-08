Eric Adams Explains Why He Will Accept First Three Mayoral Paychecks in Bitcoin [VIDEO]

0

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams said that as part of his push to make the Big Apple more friendly to cryptocurrencies he would be accepting his first three paychecks as mayor in Bitcoin.

In a Sunday interview, Adams explained his position on cryptocurrencies and why he feels it is so important for New York City to be more accommodating of blockchain technology.

 

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)