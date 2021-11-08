Eric Adams Explains Why He Will Accept First Three Mayoral Paychecks in Bitcoin [VIDEO]

NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams said that as part of his push to make the Big Apple more friendly to cryptocurrencies he would be accepting his first three paychecks as mayor in Bitcoin.

In a Sunday interview, Adams explained his position on cryptocurrencies and why he feels it is so important for New York City to be more accommodating of blockchain technology.

In New York we always go big, so I’m going to take my first THREE paychecks in Bitcoin when I become mayor. NYC is going to be the center of the cryptocurrency industry and other fast-growing, innovative industries! Just wait! — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) November 4, 2021

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)