A Mother’s Prayer – From the Chazon Ish: PRINT OUT

The Chazon Ish, Rabbi Avraham Yeshaya Karelitz zt”l (1878 – 1953) was not just one of the Gedolei HaDor and the leading recognized Posaik HaDor in his generation, he was also an incredibly empathetic Gadol who was deeply moved and concerned with mothers whose sons had strayed from the ideal course. He composed a special Tefillah for these mothers to insert in the Tefillah of Shmoneh Esreh – specifically in Shma Koleinu. What follows is the Hebrew Tefillah and an English translation.

May it be Your Will, Hashem our G-d and the G-d of our fathers that You have mercy upon my son _______ ben ________ (mother’s name) and change his heart to love and fear Your Name and to be diligent in the study of Your Holy Torah; Remove from before him all the reason that prevent him from from diligence in Your Holy Torah and prepare all of the reasons that bring a person to the Holy Torah, for you listen to the prayers of your nation. Blessed are You Hashem who hears prayer.

It is found in Kovetz Chazon Ish letter #74

