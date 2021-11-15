HaRav Yitzchak Yosef: “My Father Said That Tzohar Director Has No Yiras Shamayim”

HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef exorciated Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana and Tzhoar chairman Rabbi Dovid Stav during his weekly shiur on Motzei Shabbos.

“The new kashrus law they passed is absolutely terrible,” HaRav Yosef said. “Today the Rabbanut supervises and there’s a mashgiach in every place and a kosher fraud department. If someone lies to us we have the option of imposing fines on him, all types of things – it’s a very active department.”

“As soon as they begin implementing [the new law], do you know what will be with bishul goyim? And they’re running to give hechsheirim to establishments that are open on Shabbos. This is a very severe breach. How can you rely on an establishment that’s open on Shabbos that they’ll only bring in kosher food and they won’t cook on Shabbos?”

HaRav Yosef also sharply condemned Tzohar head Rabbi Dovid Stav. “This breach that any Rav can provide a hechsher – the Religious Affairs Minister is doing all this in order to find favor in the eyes of Dovid Stav, the one that Maran [HaGaon HaRav Ovadia Yosef, z’tl] said about him that he doesn’t have yiras Shamayim. Maran never spoke such harsh words about any other city Rav. Maran said that that [another] Rav is a rasha? That he doesn’t have yiras Shamayim? That’s he dangerous to Yahadus? Never.”

“[Kahana] wants the hechsher of the Tzohar Rabbis. And who knows what churban this will bring? We’re announcing here to the dear public – don’t rely on any hechsher. Only on the good hechsheirim, and on city Rabbanim who are good Rabbanim. I’m warning the public – don’t rely on these hechsheirim – it’s a great churban what they want to do. They’re creating severe breaches.”

“The Rabbanut was moser nefesh on this and then this ‘pilot’ [a reference to Kahana’s army career, which he claims prepared him for the role of Religious Affairs Minister] comes and continues to fly and does things. With what chutzpah, with such a lack of derech eretz! Where have we seen such a thing, that they do things in opposition to the Chief Rabbis?

“It’s not only me who’s opposed, my Ashkenazi colleague [HaRav Dovid Lau] is also opposed. He met with him, he made a mistake and he admits it. He thought that he could influence him. How could he influence him? They came with an agenda to rely on the Rav of Shoham [Tzohar head Dovid Stav is also the Rabbi of the town of Shoham]. This is our Torah? Hashem Yeracheim.”

הראש"ל מעביר מסר ברור לכל הגורמים השונים ברבנות ובסיעות החרדיות: אין מקום לדילים עם השר. לא בכשרות, לא בגיור ולא במינוי דיינים. https://t.co/rwzJz8OSiP — ישי כהן (@ishaycoen) November 14, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)