Conference Of Synagogue Rabbonim Of Agudath Israel On “Hetirim” For Married Women To Remarry Without Get

Agudath Israel of America shared a statement from the Conference of Synagogue Rabbonim of Agudath Israel.

It has come to our attention that the so called “International Beit Din” (IBD) has issued multiple heteirim for married women to remarry without a get, utilizing various methods and arguments.

Gedolei Haposkim and multitudes of Rabbonim from across the spectrum have publicly decried the actions of the IBD and claim that their heteirim have no merit. The Moetzes Gedolei Hatorah and Conference of Synagogue Rabbonim of Agudas Yisrael join them in protest. Throughout the generations such matters were dealt with exclusively by universally recognized, foremost Gedolei Haposkim, in conjunction with other Gedolei Hador, and we firmly state that it is unprecedented and unacceptable for these matters to be dealt with in any other manner.

We turn to Rabbonim from across the country and across the world, and to all who hold our Torah and Kedushas Yisrael dear, to only rely on decisions rendered by valid, recognized Batei Din. It is our opinion that no Rav may be mesader kiddushin for any woman on the basis of a heter from the IBD to remarry. While the plight of agunos pains us deeply, and we hope and pray for them to be released from the chains of igun, dubious heteirim do not resolve their predicament. To the contrary, it only complicates a woman’s situation by causing issues of issurim chamurim of arayus and mamzeirus.

