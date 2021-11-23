CREATIVE HAFGANAH: Inverted Car, Dummy & Blood: Protest Over Ahuvya Sandak’s Death

Dozens of protesters blocked the entrance to Jerusalem on Sunday evening with a flipped-over car and a dummy lying in a pool of “blood” in protest of the death of Ahuvya Sandak, z’l, last year during a high-speed police chase.

The car bore signs stating “Justice for Ahuviya” and “We demand an external inquiry.”

“It’s important to us to illustrate to the public how the tragic death of Ahuvya occurred,” one of the protesters said. “We’re approaching his first yahrtzeit and it’s simply can’t be that the policemen who killed him have still not been brought to justice, and not only that but even returned to their work as usual.”

“We’re again calling tonight, which is also a difficult evening after another murderous attack, to carry out justice and prosecute the police. Everything has to be done so that such a case doesn’t happen again.”

Sandak, z’l, 16, was killed in December 2020 in the Shomron when the car he was in with other teenagers flipped over as the police were pursuing them at high-speed for allegedly throwing rocks at Arab. Sandak’s relatives and friends blamed the police for the accident, saying that the police car hit the teenagers’ car from behind and they also did not allow the victims to receive immediate medical care. The police blamed the teenagers for speeding off rather than adhering to their orders to stop.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)